Chalo Chamba draws crowds at Chaminoo

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 18

World Heritage Day-2024, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, was celebrated at Chaminoo village near Chamba town on Thursday. On the occasion, a conference was held by Not on Map, an NGO working for the promotion of tourism in the district.

The focus of the programme was to promote the Chalo Chamba campaign and the cultural heritage of the district.

This year, the theme for World Heritage Day was ‘Discover and Experience Diversity’. Addressing the conference, Not on Map co-founder Manuj Sharma highlighted the significance of World Heritage Day — celebrated annually on April 18 — in raising awareness about heritage sites worldwide, and their conservation. He said the enthusiastic endorsement of the Chalo Chamba campaign by Thomas Linus Higo Richard, a volunteer from Germany who praised the campaign for showcasing the beauty of Chamba’s valleys and its rich culture, was commendable.

Sharma emphasised the ongoing efforts towards the conservation and promotion of Chamba’s heritage.

Recently, various programmes were organised in Shimla, Jhalod, Jibhi, Kullu, Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Bir-Billing and Dharamsala as part of the Chalo Chamba campaign in a bid to connect people from different parts of the state to Chamba, he added.

Sharma said the district held significance not only for tourism, but also for the preservation of its cultural and religious heritage.

“The culture of Chamba district, including the lifestyle and cuisine of its people, holds great importance. Chamba is a historic city, and its festivals and fairs are also historically significant,” added Sharma.

This year’s theme shed a light on the richness of the district’s history, he said.

“It reminds us to discover and appreciate the unique heritage of various communities. Efforts are being made to make the Chalo Chamba campaign a complete success and attract more tourists’ attention towards Chamba district. Positive results are also being observed. The economic condition of people will also strengthen with the growth of tourism here,” he added.

Pahari artists Jyoti Nath and Nishant Rana highlighted the richness of Chamba’s culture through their art and expressed their commitment to promoting Chamba’s culture further.

