Chamba highway opens for vehicles

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 1

The Chamba-Bharmour NH 154 A was opened for light motor vehicles today after the debris of heavy landslides was cleared from the highway near Mehla in Chamba district, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana here today.

With the opening of this highway, the entire Bharmour tribal area of the district was re-linked with the rest of the district, enabling life return to normal in the difficult terrain of mountainous tribal region.

The highway was blocked near Mehla in the district a few days ago as landslides from a high mountain resulted in scattering of debris blocking the highway.

The district administration held an emergency meeting with experts and undertook the restoration work of clearing the debris on a war footing, the DC said.

Meanwhile, several other roads which were blocked in the interior parts of the district have been cleared for transportation services.

