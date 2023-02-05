China using US tech ‘to keep tabs’ on Tibetans

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 4

The Tibetan Women’s Association (TWA) has started a signature campaign at McLeodganj to request the Thermo Fisher Scientific Company of the USA not to supply scientific instrumentation and services to tackle complex analytical challenges to the Chinese Government.

The association has alleged that scientific equipment being sent by the US company was helping the Chinese Government in DNA profiling of Tibetan children in Tibet. The Chinese Government might use this information for ethnic cleansing of Tibetan population in Tibet, it has said.

The association has alleged that according to 2022 reports, 1.2 million Tibetan DNA samples have been forcibly taken using tools of Thermo Fisher Scientific Company. The Chinese Government was using these samples to erase Tibetan identities and keep a record of every Tibetan. Not only Tibet but the residents of the Xinjiang Uyghurs Autonomous Region have also reported that their DNA samples have been taken.

The association has alleged that the human rights watch has stated that blood samples were collected from children in kindergartens and other local residents.