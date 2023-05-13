Class X, XII results out; girls outshine boys

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 12

Girls have outshone boys in Class X and Class XII results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education today. While the girls secured a pass percentage of 95.72 per cent in Class XII in the state, the boys managed a pass percentage of 91.63 per cent. The overall Class XII pass percentage is 93.54 per cent.

In Class X, girls secured a pass percentage of 97.65, while the boys managed 95.70 per cent. The overall pass percentage in the state for Class X has been 96.56.

Most well-known schools have secured a good result with many of these obtaining 100 per cent result. In Pinegrove School, Solan, Irtiqa Pervez secured 98.2 per cent to emerge topper in humanities. Anahadhbir Singh topped the commerce stream with 96.8 per cent. In Class X, Avin Gupta secured the top spot with 96.2 per cent.

At Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Nancy Singh (97 per cent), Sugandhi (96.6 per cent), Sonam Yangchen Negi (94.4 per cent) took the top three spots in humanities. In science, Vani Mohindru (95.4 per cent) emerged as the topper. In commerce, Khushi Handa with 94 per cent, was one of the toppers. In Class X, Aakriti Sharma topped with 96.20 per cent.

At Lawrence School, Sanawar, Vanya Gandh topped the commerce stream with 97.75 per cent. Ahana Negi topped humanities with 95.50 per cent. Pratyaksh Basel topped the non-medical stream with 94.50 per cent. In Class X, Vasvi Jain topped with 96.33 per cent.

At St Edwards School, Sauren Sharma (95.2 per cent) and Krishna Jindal (95 per cent) topped the science stream.