Comprehensive development our priority, says Chamba MLA

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 10

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar said the state government was ensuring comprehensive and inclusive development of the Chamba constituency. He said this while laying the foundation stone of Ayurvedic health centre at Jumhar built under the ‘Backward Area Sub-Plan’.

He said providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Chamba was a top priority. Nayar added that Rs 47 lakh would be spent on the construction of the health centre, fulfilling a long-standing demand of local residents.

This centre would provide healthcare services to approximately 20 villages, the MLA said.

He also highlighted the progress of construction work of the Chamba Medical College’s building, which is slated for completion and inauguration in the next fiscal year.

Later, Nayar laid foundation stones for three link roads. He said efforts were being made to provide road connectivity to every village in Chamba. Emphasising that development of any area depends on road connectivity, Nayar said Chamba has immense potential for tourism and there was a need to connect the unexplored regions with roads. He assured that efforts would be made to connect such areas with road facilities, aiming to provide employment opportunities and other essential amenities to the residents.

During his address, Nayar also highlighted the important schemes announced by the state government in the annual Budget.

