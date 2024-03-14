Concerned over fall in sex ratio, Chamba DC orders investigation

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 13

A district-level monitoring and review committee meeting was convened to assess all schemes operated by the Women and Child Development Department of Himachal Pradesh in Chamba district.

At the meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal, deliberations were held on the expenditure considerations for efficient functioning of the Saksham Anganwadi Project, with directives issued to the District Rural Development Authority to expedite the construction of toilets in Anganwadi buildings.

Officials were instructed to extensively promote various schemes such as the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana, Shagun Yojana, Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, Mother Teresa Maternity Assistance Scheme, Widow Remarriage Scheme, Self-Employment Scheme and Prime Minister Matru Vandana Yojana.

Discussing the Poshan Abhiyan, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of accurately recording data in the Poshan tracker by all Child Development Project Officers.

It was stressed that ration distribution to all beneficiaries under the Anganwadi system should be ensured, and continuous monitoring of severely malnourished children should be conducted with immediate referral to nearby health centres upon identification.

The departments were directed to conduct various activities during the Poshan Pakhwada and to document all activities on the Poshan Abhiyan dashboard.

Highlighting the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative, the DC said all departments should investigate the declining sex ratio in the district to identify the reasons behind it. The departments were directed to provide the information to the DC within two weeks for comprehensive publicity on the subject.

Comprehensive discussions were held on the schemes supervised by the District Child Protection Unit under the Mission Vatsalya and stress was also laid on expanding the outreach of the Child Helpline-1098. It was also emphasised that Anganwadi workers and Asha workers should promote the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Yojana extensively.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba