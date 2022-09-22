Congress panel discusses ticket allotment for Himachal Vidhan Sabha elections

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, September 21
The Congress Screening Committee headed by Deepa Dasmunsi today held its first meeting in New Delhi to discuss the names of candidates for the Vidhan Sabha elections to be held in November.
It has been reliably learnt that there was a consensus on giving ticket to all 20 sitting MLAs though the final announcement would be made later. The members of the Screening Committee include national secretary from Umang from Madhya Pradesh and Dheeraj Gurjar from Rajasthan. The other members include Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Congress Legislature party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of the Campaign Committee and MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the three AICC secretaries in-charge of Himachal Sanjay Dutt, Tejinder Singh Bittu and Gurkirat Kotli.
Thecommittee will forward the names of the candidates, whether single or the shortlisted panels, to the Central Election Committee for the final call. Sources said deciding candidates could be ticklish for segments like Shimla (Urban), Theog, Chopal, Pachhad, Bharmour, Kangra, Nalagarh and Paonta Sahib where there are several claimants.
Senior leaders said even in Assembly segments where a decision had been taken on the candidate selection, the final announcement would be made after the formal announcements of elections.
The Congress State Election Committee had on September 5 decided to field all 20 MLAs, besides two AICC secretaries Sudhir Sharma from Dharamsala and Raghubir Bali from Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...