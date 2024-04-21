Congress won power after making false promises: BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 20

BJP spokesperson Shailendra Gupta today said the Congress, which formed the government in Himachal Pradesh by “duping voters with false promises,” was now on a ventilator.

He strongly refuted the allegation of the Congress that the panchayats in Shimla had not received money during the tenure of Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and said the Congress was spreading rumours to gain electoral advantage.

“Congress does not have any evidence to prove this allegation. But the BJP has statistical facts that despite battling Corona for two years, Suresh Kashyap showered funds for the development of Shimla. During this period, about Rs 19.3 crore was released for the development of Shimla Lok Sabha constituency,” he stated.

He added that the Congress was once again trying to secure votes on false promises. The Covid pandemic hit the nation in March 2020, which confined the tenure of the MP for three years. “The funds of all MPs in the country were recalled, but Suresh Kashyap had already spent his MP local area development fund.”

“The Congress cheated the public in the Assembly elections and assumed power in the state. But within 1.5 years, the Congress has been fully exposed.”

He added that the public would not be lured by the false promises of the Congress .

Despite having a majority, the Sukhu-led government was in ruins after the Rajya Sabha elections and the leaders had lost their mental balance due to stress, he added.

