Contest will be on issues, not stardom, says PWD Minister

Rampur, April 14

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that the battle for the Mandi parliamentary seat would be fought on issues and not on personalities. The Congress had announced his candidature from Mandi yesterday. “Hype is being created that an actor has come from Mumbai and the contest will be a clash of personalities. I want to make it clear that the contest will not be fought on stardom but it will be fought on issues and facts,” he added.

He reiterated that he would seek votes from people on issues and the work he and his party had done during the rain disaster last year. He said that tough questions would be asked to Kangana during electioneering. “She will have to tell people where was she when Kullu, Manali and Mandi were hit by the rain disaster? She says she was not in politics then but you don’t need to be in politics to stand with your people in the time of need. We stood firmly with people during the disaster,” he added.

Vikramaditya said, “She will also be asked what terms and conditions did she lay down when the previous BJP government had approached her to become the brand ambassador of the state.”

He also advised Kangana to update herself on the actual issues of the state. “She is saying that the employees of the state have been cheated. She doesn’t know that the state government had restored the old pension scheme for its employees in the very first Cabinet meeting. If she is so concerned about the employees, she should ask the Central Government to release their Rs 9,000 crore deposited under the new pension scheme,” he said.

Vikramaditya promised that he would continue to raise the issues of people just like his late father Virbhadra Singh did. He said that the BJP was out to destroy democracy in the country. “Such circumstances are being created that there will be no elections in the future. Relentless efforts are being made to suppress dissenting voices by misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI etc. Those who raise their voice are being put in jail. For the first time, two Chief Ministers are behind bars,” he added.

