Bilaspur: Couple killed, two hurt as car falls into canal

Bilaspur, April 15
A couple was killed and two others injured when a car met fell into a canal near a village here on Monday morning, police said. The incident occurred when Subhash Chand, his wife Ranjana Devi, son Ankush and daughter-in-law Ankita were going from their home in Jajjar Gehrwin to Markandeya.
Chand, who was driving the car, suddenly lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a nullah near Delag village on the Mataur-Shimla national highway, they added.
Passersby rushed them to a hospital here where Chand and his wife died during treatment. Both Ankita and Ankush were referred to AIIMS, Bilaspur, where considering the serious condition of Ankush, he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
