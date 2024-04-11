Crackdown on squatters in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 10

The civic authorities launched a crackdown on encroachments, particularly by unauthorised vendors, in Chamba on Wednesday.

A joint team of officials of the Chamba Municipal Council led by its Chairperson Neelam Nayar and the police conducted inspections across the town and removed unauthorised roadside stalls.

They also warned squatters that goods of repeat offenders would be confiscated during the next inspection.

The team targeted areas from the main square to Gandhi Gate and the routes leading to the new bus terminal, where encroachers had taken over the sidewalks with their makeshift stalls.

Nayar said the roads in the town were getting congested due to encroachments.

"From the main square of the town to Gandhi Gate and the routes leading to the new bus terminal, encroachers have completely taken over the area. Stalls put up along road leave little space for people to walk. This is the main route to the main bus terminal and sees a lot of public movement. If an emergency occurs, it will become difficult for the fire department to reach the spot," Nayar said.

