Cyber cell to probe e-mail to Baddi SSP over missing CCTV footage

Solan, December 7

The cybercrime police was probing the origin of an anonymous e-mail, which was received by the Baddi SSP regarding the missing footage of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the Nalagarh police station. The e-mail id [email protected] was used to send the said mail to the SSP.

“Details like mobile phone number used to create the said email id as well as its Internet protocol id were being enquired into by the state cybercrime police,” said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.

He added that a request had been made to the head office to replace the hard discs, digital video recorder and network video recorder installed at the Nalagarh police station as the existing paraphernalia was required for retrieving the deleted footage of 39 days by the forensic science experts.

The forensic experts have examined some aspects of the digital evidence but for retrieving the data, all digital paraphernalia would be taken by them.

The working of the Nalagarh police has come under a scanner with a case of destruction of digital document to prevent its production as evidence under Section 204 of the IPC having been registered. This happened after 39-day footage of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras was found missing from the Nalagarh police station.

