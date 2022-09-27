Defence goods worth Rs 16K cr exported: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 26

India has exported arms worth Rs 16,000 crore and become one of the biggest arms manufacturing hubs of the world, said Union Minister for Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur here today.

He was speaking after inaugurating various development works in Nadaun and Hamirpur constituencies.

He said that it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, country’s soldiers were without bullet-proof jackets. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided over two lakh jackets to the Army.

Anurag said that the NDA had given corruption-free governance in the country. The Prime Minister had ensured that the funding of welfare scheme reached beneficiaries. He said that now financial help from the government was directly deposited in their accounts.

Earlier, the Union minister inaugurated Hadeta Khud bridge, Dheli Nullah bridge, health centre at Majiyar and other development works.

