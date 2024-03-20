Deposit licensed arms by March 25, says Chamba DC

Chamba, March 19
Chamba Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal on Tuesday issued orders directing arms licence holders in the district to immediately deposit their licensed weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station by March 25.
The orders were issued under Section 144 of the CrPC in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the imposition of the model code.
Repaswal emphasised that to ensure peaceful and impartial voting, there was a complete ban on carrying firearms in the district until the code of conduct remained in force.
He said the deposited weapons would be returned by the police within one week of completion of the election process.
The directive, however, will not apply to security forces, central paramilitary forces, police, home guard personnel, registered players of the National Rifle Association and security personnel working in the private and public sectors.
The orders will remain in effect until June 6 and strict action will be taken against the violators.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...