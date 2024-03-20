Deposit licensed arms by March 25, says Chamba DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 19

Chamba Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal on Tuesday issued orders directing arms licence holders in the district to immediately deposit their licensed weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station by March 25.

The orders were issued under Section 144 of the CrPC in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the imposition of the model code.

Repaswal emphasised that to ensure peaceful and impartial voting, there was a complete ban on carrying firearms in the district until the code of conduct remained in force.

He said the deposited weapons would be returned by the police within one week of completion of the election process.

The directive, however, will not apply to security forces, central paramilitary forces, police, home guard personnel, registered players of the National Rifle Association and security personnel working in the private and public sectors.

The orders will remain in effect until June 6 and strict action will be taken against the violators.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba