DSP among 5 cops booked for assault on woman in custody

Solan, December 28

Five policemen of Baddi, including a DSP (leave reserve), a former SHO, a Sub Inspector, an Assistant Sub Inspector and a Constable, have been booked for causing grievous hurt to extort confession, assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, insulting a woman and criminal intimidation by the Nalagarh police on a complaint filed by an Uttarakhand resident accused in a cheating and forgery case.

Another FIR was registered in Nov Serious allegations have been levelled against these policemen in over the past few months. Another FIR was registered on November 30 for the destruction of digital document after a 39-day footage of CCTV cameras was found missing from the Nalagarh police station. It pertained to investigations in the same case of cheating and forgery registered against the woman and her husband.

The complainant has alleged torture by the policemen who were probing cases registered against her and her husband at Nalagarh. While serious allegations have been levelled against these policemen in the last few months, the state government, has not initiated strict action against them, other than sending them to the Police Lines at Baddi.

This case has once again sullied the image of the Baddi police. Another FIR was registered on November 30 for the destruction of digital document after a 39-day footage CCTV cameras was found missing from the Nalagarh police station. It pertained to investigations in the same case of cheating and forgery. The High Court had ordered the transfer of the DSP and SHO in October for interfering in the probe of the case registered by the Uttarakhand resident.

Confirming the news, Baddi SSP Mohit Chawla, said five policemen had been booked under Sections 330, 331, 354, 294, 509, 506 and 34 of the IPC by the Nalagarh police on Wednesday.

He added that DSP (LR) Lakhveer did not hold any charge at present while three of the other four policemen — former SHO Kuldeep Sharma, Sub Inspector Ashok Rana and Constable Sunil — are already posted in Police Lines due to other inquiries. He added that it would be ensured that ASI Kalyan, holding charge of cyber cell, does not interfere with the investigations of this case. He added that a special investigation team would be set up to probe this case which was registered on the directions of the court.

The role of two DSPs and an SHO is already under the scanner in the missing CCTV footage case which was being probed separately. This fresh case has once again exposed the lax approach of the state government in handling this case, where fresh allegations continue to be levelled against the policemen.

