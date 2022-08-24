Ex-servicemen apprised of govt schemes in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, August 23

The District Sainik Welfare Office organised an awareness camp regarding various schemes and programmnes of the Union and state governments for ex-servicemen and their dependents, including ‘Veer Naris’, here today.

District Sainik Welfare Officer SK Kalia and a representative of the Ex-Servicemen Rehabilitation Directorate, Udhampur, Col JP Singh, interacted with ex-servicemen and their dependents. Col Singh said that the government had initiated a number of schemes for the welfare of ex-servicemen, but due to the lack of awareness, they were unable to take their benefit.

He deliberated in detail on the schemes for setting up poultry farms, fisheries and dairy units, besides the procedure for applying for CNG pumps and starting security service agencies, for which an easy process of securing loans was available.