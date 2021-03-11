Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, 2 children drowned

Shimla, August 16

Rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts in Himachal and 27 families were affected as huge tracts of agricultural land were washed away in Lahaul and Spiti.

Two children were drowned as a temporary bridge collapsed in Manali. As many as 92 roads were blocked for vehicular traffic in the state.

Twenty-seven families were affected as floods in Jahlama nullah in Lahaul and Spiti increased the flow of the Chenab, washing away huge tracts of farm land alongside the river banks in Jahlama, Jasrath, Haling and Jobarang villages.

Two children were drowned as a temporary footbridge over the Solang nullah leading to Solang village near Manali collapsed yesterday. The bridge was constructed by villagers as a makeshift arrangement. The rivulet was in spate and suddenly the bridge gave way. The two children were crossing it and were washed away.

The deceased were identified as Krishan Kumar, alias Krishit (13), of Goshal village and Rahul (14) of Haripur village. They were coming from Solang village to Manali with a deity. Meanwhile, one person was killed while three others sustained injuries when an electricity pole fell on Manimahesh pilgrims gathered in the Chaurasi temples’ premises at Bharmour in Chamba district today. The deceased was identified as Pariksha Devi. — TNS

Pilgrim dies