For SP Gandhi, curbing drug menace a priority

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 24

Identifying people involved in the drug trade and launching a crackdown on them would be one of the priorities of new Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi.

Ensuring the security of women, road safety, streamlining traffic problem in the city and strengthening core-policing would also be among my priorities, the SP said.

He said, “In order to rein in the drug menace, it will be important for us to break the supply chain by first identifying those involved in the trade and then launching a crackdown on them. Youngsters buying and consuming drugs are the victims not perpetrators. The public can play a big role in curbing the drug menace by assisting the police.”

“Road safety will also be a priority. After thoroughly scrutinising various aspects of accidents and traffic rule violations, new strategies will be devised to ensure that pedestrians and commuters are safe.”

The SP said, “Core policing, attending to those visiting police stations with sensitivity by hearing out their problems or complaints and giving them proper response will also be a priority for us. ALso, women’s safety will be ensured by the police and measures will be taken to put a leash on domestic violence as well.”