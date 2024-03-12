Funds for landslide protection work lapse after state’s inaction: Chamba BJP leader

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 11

Chamba BJP leader and state executive member of the saffron party Jai Singh on Monday alleged that Rs 3.23 crore allocated for the protection work in the landslide affected Pakka Talla locality of Chamba has lapsed due to the non-utilisation of funds.

Ignorance lead to withdrawal of funds To mitigate the risk, the government had approved a sum of Rs 3.23 crore for concrete work at the affected site. However, the government withdrew this amount as it remained unused within the stipulated timeframe. — Jai Singh, BJP leader

Addressing a press conference here, Jai Singh alleged that the amount was allocated about a year ago and was withdrawn by the government recently due to its non-utilisation.

He said the threat of landslides has loomed over the Pakka Talla mohalla in the main Chamba town for several years, causing residents to live in constant fear.

“Twenty families residing in the area are particularly vulnerable to the danger, with cracks appearing in the walls of their houses,” he said.

Moreover, pedestrians passing through the area are also perpetually apprehensive due to the looming threat of rockfall, he added.

Targetting the incumbent legislator MLA Neeraj Nayar, Singh said the government’s decision to withdraw the funds without utilising them reflected the MLA’s incompetence.

He also claimed that the legislator failed to initiate any developmental projects in Chamba over the past two and a half years. Singh also criticised the government and the legislator for inaugurating and claiming credit for approved projects without implementing them and demanded the Chamba MLA to quit.

Singh also said during the tenure of the previous BJP government, offices, health, and educational institutions were opened in Chamba for the convenience of the people, but the Congress government had shut down such institutions.

He warned that if these closed offices are not reopened the BJP workers would gherao the Chief Minister during his visit to Chamba on Tuesday.

