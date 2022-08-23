Good films make their own way: Anupam Kher

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

Good work always prevails and good films make their own way, said actor Anupam Kher while referring to the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ campaign. People in the country have freedom of speech and film stars with huge following should restrain from giving careless remarks about the country, as it can boomerang, he said.

During an interactive session with mediapersons here today, Kher said “There is no country more tolerant than India and films do well with word of mouth of the audience.” He said the movies like PK and Dangal did well after the ‘intolerant’ remark of Aamir Khan and maybe ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is not a good film and is not doing well.

When asked if he is contemplating joining politics, Kher said, “It’s not mandatory to be a politician to speak your heart and not necessary that people talking about the nation wish to join politics.”

He said, “In spite of several controversies, my film ‘Kashmir Files’ did well and my name in the film ‘Pushkar Nath’ is a tribute to my father. My father and grandfather taught me two things - when you are poor, the cheapest luxury available is happiness and failure is an event and not a person and these two statements shaped my life.”

Remembering his old days in Shimla, he said the city taught him the power of dreams, freedom and innocence and gave courage to speak truth.