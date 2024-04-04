Governor launches book on India’s G20 presidency

Shimla, April 3
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhavan here today released a book titled India’s G20 Presidency written by Pramod Sharma.
The Governor appreciated the efforts of the writer. He said the book was relevant and outlined the picture of emerging India in the present perspective.
He asked Sharma to contribute to the further strengthening of the educational environment of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).
Currently, Sharma is working in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Department of HPU. India’s G20 Presidency marks his 16th published book .
He informed the Governor that the book presented a picture of the new India, which explored critical issues such as trade, technology and geopolitics.
