Himachal Governor’s wife visits IGMC’s Cancer Hospital

Shimla, March 20
Janaki Shukla, wife of HP Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, visited the Cancer Hospital of Indira Gandhi Medical College today.
Accompanied by members of the Red Cross Society, she distributed hygiene kits besides fruits and juices to patients admitted to the hospital and undergoing chemotherapy.
Janaki Shukla, who is also Chairperson, Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross (Hospital Welfare Section), enquired about the well-being of the patients. “There is an urgent need to increase awareness about cancer to ensure its early detection and treatment. In case of timely diagnosis the chances of quick recovery are higher,” Janaki Shukla said. She added that it was important to inform people fully about the prevention of cancer.
Dr Munish Gupta, head of the Cancer Hospital, gave detailed information about the functioning of the hospital and various departments to Janaki Shukla. She was accompanied by Red Cross Society members.
