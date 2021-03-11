Hamirpur school bags environment award

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 6

Him Academy Public School, Vikasnagar, in Hamirpur has been conferred with the Himachal Pradesh Environment Leadership Award by the state Department of Science and Technology.

The school principal Dr Himanshu Sharma and school’s administrative officer Prakrit Lakhanpal received the first prize that included Rs 50 thousand and a trophy by the department Additional Chief Secretary Probodh Sexsena at Gaity theatre in Shimla yesterday.

Pankaj Lakhnapal, Director of the school, said HAPS was awarded for its environmental protection.