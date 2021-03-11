Hamirpur school bags environment award

Hamirpur, June 6
Him Academy Public School, Vikasnagar, in Hamirpur has been conferred with the Himachal Pradesh Environment Leadership Award by the state Department of Science and Technology.
The school principal Dr Himanshu Sharma and school’s administrative officer Prakrit Lakhanpal received the first prize that included Rs 50 thousand and a trophy by the department Additional Chief Secretary Probodh Sexsena at Gaity theatre in Shimla yesterday.
Pankaj Lakhnapal, Director of the school, said HAPS was awarded for its environmental protection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...