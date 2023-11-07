Heap of mud poses threat to vehicles

There is a heap of mud on the roadside near Kufri. The road was damaged during the monsoon. The heap of mud is visible only after taking a turn, which might cause an accident if the vehicles are being driven at a high speed. The PWD should take notice and solve the issue. Ravinder, Narkanda

Garbage bags block footpath

Bags of garbage are blocking the footpath below the under-construction skywalk near Chotta Shimla. People walking on the footpath are facing problems due to these bags. The MC should ensure that the garbage bags are removed early, so that people are not inconvenienced. Rajan, Shimla

Dog menace continues to trouble residents

A pack of dogs can be seen moving around residential areas of Parimahal and Kasumpti. The stray dogs attack pedestrians and chase vehicles. The problem has been persisting for a long time but the municipal corporation has paid no heed to the issue. The civic body should take necessary measures to solve this problem. Ravinder, Narkanda

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Kufri #Monsoon