Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators

Shimla, December 8

With the Congress getting a comfortable majority of 40 seats, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, party campaign head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri have emerged as the frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister.

Even as all senior leaders are maintaining that it is the party high command which will decide on the CM name in consultation with the elected MLAs, the fact remains that the contenders for the top post have already started lobbying to get a majority support of the MLAs. This is in sharp contrast to the earlier time when Virbhadra Singh would remain the obvious choice with not an iota of opposition. Amid the hectic lobbying, efforts are on to forge a consensus for the smooth selection of CM face. Pratibha has not minced words in staking her claim by stating that her late husband and former CM Virbhadra Singh’s legacy cannot be ignored. However, what goes against her is that the Congress will have to face two byelections. Sukhu, having risen from the ranks, could get the support of a sizeable number of MLAs. He enjoys a good equation with both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka.

CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri could get the support of Pratibha in case she fails to find favour. However, Agnihotri is a Brahmin, and barring Shanta Kumar, all other five CMs have been Rajputs.

Sources said a CLP meeting will be held in Shimla tomorrow where a one-line resolution will be passed, asking Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to select the CM.

