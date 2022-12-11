Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attended ceremony

Shimla, December 11
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground here.
Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.
Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and senior leader Sachin Pilot were also present.
#Congress #mukesh agnihotri #rahul gandhi #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers oath to Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Bhagel, Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal, Pratibha Singh seated on the dais at the Ridge for the swearing-in ceremony.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrive for oath taking ceremony.
Congress supporters dance ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Shimla.
Artists perform folk dance at the oath-ceremony venue at The Ridge in Shimla.
A large number of people from all over Himachal have arrived at the historic Ridge to witness the oath-taking ceremony, which is to start at 1.30 pm.
Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony.
Mukesh Agnihotri, five-time MLA from Haroli (Una), and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attended ceremony
Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...
Tarn Taran police effects major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station
As many as 20 cops from Tarn Taran police lines have been sh...
Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda
The deceased identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas ...
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...