 Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attended ceremony : The Tribune India

LIVE BLOG

Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attended ceremony

Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister



Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 11

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.  Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground here.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.

Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and senior leader Sachin Pilot were also present.

Congress #mukesh agnihotri #rahul gandhi #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu

13:54 11 Dec
Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister
13:52 11 Dec
Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh CM

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers oath to Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
13:43 11 Dec
Senior leaders seated on dais

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Bhagel, Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal, Pratibha Singh seated on the dais at the Ridge for the swearing-in ceremony.
13:27 11 Dec
Senior Congress leaders arrive

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrive for oath taking ceremony. 
13:03 11 Dec
Congress supporters dance

Congress supporters dance ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Shimla.
12:49 11 Dec
Artists perform folk dance

Artists perform folk dance at the oath-ceremony venue at The Ridge in Shimla.
12:42 11 Dec
Huge rush at The Ridge

A large number of people from all over Himachal have arrived at the historic Ridge to witness the oath-taking ceremony, which is to start at 1.30 pm.

  
12:39 11 Dec
Senior leaders to participate

Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony.
12:32 11 Dec
Mukesh Agnihotri to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister

Mukesh Agnihotri, five-time MLA from Haroli (Una), and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

