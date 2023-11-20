Iceland firm to set up Rs 8-cr store for apple growers in Kinnaur

PTI

Shimla, November 19

An Iceland-based company will set up a controlled atmosphere (CA) store at Tapri in Kinnaur district on a pilot basis using innovative geothermal technology, benefiting local apple growers, officials said on Saturday.

A pact was inked between the state government and Geotropy Iceland in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a statement issued here said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Managing Director of the Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, and Chairman of Geotropy Iceland, Thomas Ottohansson.

The CA store would have a storage capacity of 1,000 tonnes and would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

Sukhu said that the state government would provide all possible assistance to the company for realising the project, as geothermal energy was a renewable source that minimises greenhouse gas emissions.

He said, “The adoption of geothermal technology is useful in reducing carbon footprints, aligning with the state government’s goal to preserve the environment. I am hopeful that the first geothermal technology-based CA store will be ready in a year.”

Sukhu said that in the times to come, additional geothermal technology-based CA stores would be established in the Sutlej valley area. He directed the officials concerned to explore the possibility of utilising this new-age technology for electricity generation in the state.

The chairman of the company provided insights into the project, underscoring the advantages of employing geothermal technology for the storage facility.

#Kinnaur #Shimla