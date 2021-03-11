Impact Rankings: Shoolini varsity among top 200 global universities

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 28

Solan-based Shoolini University has earned a berth among top 200 global universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2022, announced last evening.

The university has also been ranked number two globally in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for affordable and clean energy among 705 institutions and sixth among 674 institutions which competed in water usage and care category.

“About 10 years ago, it seemed to be an impossible task when we aimed to be one of the top 200 universities in the world,” said Prof PK Khosla, founder and chancellor of the university.

“While initially there were many sceptics, former President Dr Abdul Kalam encouraged us to strive towards this goal. Importantly, our continued emphasis on research, quality of education and making an impact on society has enabled us to emerge as a distinctive institution of higher learning,” he said.

He added that: “We are also ranked number one in the country in citation impact per paper and sixth in the QS Asia-2022 rankings and 89th by the National Institutional Rankings Framework of the Union Education Ministry. Our researchers have filed a record 1,025 patents which is among the highest in the country.”

Complementing the teachers and researchers at the university, Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said the rankings were a landmark achievement for the 13-year-old university.

Khosla said it’s a reflection of their work in areas such as artificial intelligence, solar energy, water conservation, innovative teaching, including patents by students, and building an energy positive campus with gender parity.