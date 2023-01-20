JICA team reviews Rs 10-cr project work

Solan, January 19
A delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited the Solan-based Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) today to take stock of a Rs 10 crore project underway for expansion of the committee.
The agency has provided Rs 30 crore to the HP State Agricultural Marketing Board for undertaking various activities, including those related to expansion.
