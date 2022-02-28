Himachal: Keylong road via Atal Tunnel restored

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 27

The BRO has restored road connectivity for the movement of 4x4 vehicles between Manali and Keylong via Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway today.

It gave a sigh of relief to the residents of Lahaul valley in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, who had been cut off from the rest of the state for the last four days following heavy snowfall.

As weather became clear today, the BRO engaged its workforce and machinery on the Manali-Leh highway to ensure road connectivity between Manali and Keylong, restoring it for one-way traffic for 4x4 vehicles. Now, efforts were on to widen this road for smooth traffic in the region. —

#atal tunnel #keylong #Lahaul