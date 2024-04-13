Kinnaur youth urged to vote

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 12

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Assembly byelections, the District Election Department, Kinnaur, organised SVEEP activities in Sholtu area to create awareness among voters.

In these activities, through signature campaigns and posters, voters, especially youth, were motivated to cast their votes on June 1, so that a healthy democracy could be established in the country.

The employees of the District Election Department appealed to the youth to make other voters, especially women and elders, around them aware about the importance of voting. They were urged to vote boldly and without any inducement and build a strong society. People were also informed by the officials about the facilities provided by the Election Commission of India to the disabled and voters above 85 years.

#Kinnaur #Lok Sabha