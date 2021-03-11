Lahaul & Spiti farmers facing water shortage

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 20

Farmers of Lahaul and Spiti district, especially those engaged in the cultivation of exotic vegetables, are worried over the long dry spell of weather. They say that water resources have been dried up in the region. As a result, the residents of many villages are facing an acute shortage of water for irrigation as well as drinking purpose.

Rigzin Heyreppa, a farmer of Kwaring village, says, “This year, the farmers of the region are facing an acute shortage of water for drinking as well as irrigation purpose. Most of the water resources have dried up. The state government should find an alternative water source to deal with the drought-like situation effectively,” he adds

Mohan Lal Relingpa, another farmer, says, “Drought has affected exotic vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, lettuce, coloured capsicum, celery, Chinese cabbage, Brussels sprouts, European carrot, parsley, leek and snow peas in the region. These main cash crops of the district need adequate water supply for irrigation purpose to ensure a better yield”.

“In many villages, farmers are spending money to make arrangement of water for irrigation purpose. But it is not an easy task, as it requires a lot of money to bring water from distant places. The state government should come forward to help farmers and declare Lahaul and Spiti as a drought-affected district. The government should provide relief to the affected farmers after assessing losses,” he says.

Ravi Thakur, former Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, has also taken up the issue with the government.

Long dry spell affects exotic vegetables