Lahaul & Spiti locals call for specialist doctors in Keylong, Kaza hospitals

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 17

Residents of Lahaul and Spiti have urged the state government to fill the vacant posts of specialist doctors in Keylong and Kaza hospitals in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in a bid to provide better medical care facilities to residents. Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad member Bina Kumari said: “In the absence of specialist doctors in both these hospitals, patients of this tribal area face a huge difficulty in availing better medical care facilities in times of need. People in this snow-bound tribal district are already facing adverse geographical conditions. Due to the lack of specialist doctors, patients have to go to Kullu, risking their lives.”

Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad Chairperson Anuradha Rana said: “Keylong and Kaza hospitals have been granted the status of model hospitals by the government. However, the lack of specialist doctors in these hospitals has made the lives of patients more difficult. People of this district have been demanding that the posts of medicine, eye, gynaecology and paediatrics doctors be filled in the hospitals . It was recently brought to our notice that some specialist doctors were willing to provide their services in Lahaul and Spiti. Despite this, the government is not showing interest in sending these doctors to the district.”

“Recently, some critically ill patients of the valley had to wait for several days for a helicopter to reach Kullu. Specialist doctors — especially in fields of paediatrics, gynaecology and medicine — should be deployed in Keylong and Kaza model Hospitals on priority basis. The situation is especially worse during winters due to adverse geographical conditions here as it takes several days for patients to travel out of the valley despite being referred by local hospitals. In such a situation, the deployment of specialist doctors is very important,” she said.

Rana requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to depute specialist doctors, who wished to come to Lahaul and Spiti on their own will, to the district in public interest.

