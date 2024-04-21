Littering in forested areas

A lot of garbage is being littered in the forested areas of Shimla. Heaps of garbage can be seen below the Bemloi-Kanlog road near the CPRI building. This is not only spoiling the scenic beauty of the town, but is also polluting the environment. The government must take effective steps to prevent the practice of throwing garbage in the open, especially in areas of ecological significance. Anil, Shimla

Non-functional water ATMs

MANY water ATMs in Shimla, installed to provide fresh drinking water to people, are not working, due to which people have been facing a great deal of inconvenience. Many of these water ATMs have not been repaired for a very long time, which is a matter of great concern. The authorities concerned should repair these ATMs as soon as possible in the interest of the area residents.

Abhilasha, Shimla

Sewerage water contaminating Kaushalya khud

WATER of Kaushalya khud in Parwanoo is being contaminated due to sewerage water being diverted to the khud by several hotels and eateries located on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway. Due to this, locals are concerned over the spread of various diseases. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and ensure that the khud’s water is not contaminated. Vishal, Parwanoo

