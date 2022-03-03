Minister warns against poor quality works in Shimla Smart City project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

The works being implemented under the Shimla Smart City Mission are being monitored and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of poor quality, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the Vidhan Sabha today.

Bhardwaj said this while replying to questions asked by Vikramaditya Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Jagat Singh Negi, Sanjay Awasthy and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal during a debate on the progress of works under Shimla Smart City Mission. “I want to assure the House that if complaints of sub-standard work being undertaken under the project are received, the guilty will not be spared,” he said. He added that the project would cater to the requirements of the city till 2050.

The minister said that the works under the project were being undertaken in a very transparent manner and when complete, they would be handed over to the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

He said that the Shimla Smart City project was estimated to cost Rs 2,905.97 crore and Rs 383 crore (Rs 194 crore by the Central Government and Rs 189 crore by the state government) had already been released. “A sum of Rs 214 crore has already been spent though some works have been impacted due to restrictions imposed by the NGT and forest clearances,” he added.

Earlier, Vikramaditya said that the project was not being implemented with seriousness it deserves. “Himachal being a special category state, the Central Government should bear 90 per cent of the cost of the project,” he added.

