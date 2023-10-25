Mohali police initiates action to auction 'ill-gotten' properties of Himachal cryptocurrency scam mastermind

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 25

The Mohali police has initiated action to attach and auction the alleged ill-gotten properties of the mastermind Subhash Sharma in the Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam.

Six properties of Sharma, a resident of Mandi, who is absconding and said to be in Dubai, are being attached under Section 21 and 23 of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

It is for the first time this offence has been added in the FIR, registered at the Zirakpur police station.

Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said, "This is for the first time in the state that ill- gotten properties will be attached using this provision." Besides Zirakpur, the probe has led the cops to Jalandhar and a few other places in HP.

As many as three persons -- Zirakpur resident Sham Sharma; and Dhanas residents Sunil Kumar (former constable) and Ashwani Kumar, both belonging to Puthiana village in Nadaun (HP) -- were arrested in Zirakpur in the multi-crore scam in September. Five others are absconding in the case.

Officials said a written communication has been sent to the Administrative Secretary of the Department of Finance, Punjab, who is the Competent Authority for the purpose of this Act. The provisional attachment order, thus obtained, will be submitted in the designated court which will decide on the absolute attachment of the property and the permission to sell it by public auction or private sale.

#Dubai #Mandi #Mohali