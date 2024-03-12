Need to join hands to fight drug abuse: Anurag Thakur

Mandi, March 11
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur today participated in various programmes in Tihra of Dharampur Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He inaugurated the PNB branch and participated in the bike rally organised for de-addiction campaign. He participated in the Tridev Conference, a party function of Dharampur BJP Mandal, infusing enthusiasm among the party workers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the youth, Anurag said, “Society, government and all of us need to come together to eliminate drug addiction. I have asked the youth to spread awareness against drug abuse. We have distributed more than 7,000 helmets so that our youth can safely raise their voice against drug addiction. I am very happy that a large number of youth are joining this movement.”
“The momentum of development that Himachal and Dharampur gained during the BJP government has halted under the Congress rule. In the last five years of the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, the people of state never heard that there was any shortage of money. But for the last 14 months, the Congress has been complaining that it has no money.” he added
Speaking about the road projects of Himachal, Thakur said, “We have approved a road project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Hamirpur to Awah Devi Chowk and Dharampur to Mandi work on which is going on at a fast pace.”
