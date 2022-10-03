NHAI launches cleanliness drive in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 2

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional office in the state launched a cleanliness drive on the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here today. The campaign started from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at The Ridge.

Regional Officer Abdul Basit said, “We should maintain cleanliness and fulfil the ‘Swachh Bharat’ dream of PM Narendra Modi.” Residents and tourists showed keen interest in the campaign.

Employees of the NHAI office here also contributed to the drive by cleaning the railing of The Lift, dirt lying on the floor and garbage thrown around the dustbin.

The NHAI will initiate similar drives at toll plazas and other important public places. The drive will continue for a month and conclude on October 31.

#mahatma gandhi #Shimla