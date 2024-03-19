No political events without permission

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 18

In view of the upcoming General Election, Chamba Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal presided over a meeting of the standing committee today to ensure the effective implementation of the model code of conduct.

Representatives from various political parties were also present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said no political party or candidate should undertake activities such as placing banners, writing slogans or distributing pamphlets in private properties without the written consent of the owner, which is mandatory.

Political parties would need to obtain permission for organising public gatherings, processions, etc. Such permissions can be obtained through the Suvidha app

He added that complaints regarding the violations of the code of conduct could be registered through the toll-free number 1950 and the C-Vigil app, and timely resolutions would be provided.

He said the notification for the Lok Sabha elections would be issued on May 7, the last date for nominations would be May 14, scrutiny of nominations would be done on May 15, the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be May 17, and the polling would be conducted on June 1.

The DC also mentioned that political parties would need to obtain permission for organising public gatherings, processions, etc. and such permissions could be obtained through the Suvidha app. Political events in school playgrounds and similar venues would be strictly prohibited. Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

