Solan: No sewerage connectivity, parking pangs for people

Solan, April 15

With the Solan Municipal Corporation failing to provide sewerage connectivity to houses in Jawahar Park ward, residents are forced to release sewage in the open through pipes.

The area houses several decade old houses built at a time when a sewerage scheme for the city was not conceived. With a few or no setbacks, it has become difficult to lay sewerage.

Mayor Usha Sharma said they often received complaints of people releasing sewage in the open in Jawahar Park. She said the ward was yet to get sewerage connectivity though a scheme was launched in 2008 and the city was divided into five zones for the purpose.

Only one zone was covered under the scheme, while other areas, including Jawahar Park, which were to be covered in the subsequent phase, failed to get sewerage connectivity.

The scheme was initially provided to Officers’ Colony, Madhuban Colony, Rajgarh Road, Kotla Nullah, Tank Road, Lower Bazar and Hospital Road. It was to be extended to the remaining zones comprising 30-40 per cent of the city’s population, including Jawahar Park, at a later stage.

“To provide sewerage connectivity to the ward along with other left out places, the Jal Shakti Department has now mooted a Rs 188-crore scheme for which Central funds are awaited,” the Mayor added.

The ward also lacks proper parking area for vehicles due to narrow lanes. Only some houses have dedicated parking, while majority of vehicles are parked on the road. This creates problem for movement of fire engine and ambulance in case of emergency.

Though the ward boasts a spacious green belt, Jawahar Park, after which it is named, due to the lack of proper maintenance grass and weeds dominate its sprawling lawns.

While efforts are afoot to beautify the park by constructing an open-air theatre, a toy train and a fountain set up here have become useless due to the lack of adequate funds.

“The open-air theatre project is in its last phase. Once completed, it will help enhance the income of the Municipal Corporation. The funds thus generated can be used to maintain the park, which, owing to its location, is a favourite spot for residents in summers,” the Mayor added.

