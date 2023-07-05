No single-use plastic items at Minjar fair

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 4

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has issued a ban on the sale of single-use plastic items during the eight-day International Minjar Fair – 2023 scheduled to start on July 23.

He has instructed officials from the pollution control board, municipal council and other relevant authorities to closely monitor and take appropriate action against offenders in case anyone is found selling the prohibited single-use plastic items during the fair.

The Health Department has been directed to actively participate in the event. The department will organise various activities under the food safety and tobacco-free campaigns and make arrangements for general health check-ups at the local Chowgan.

This year’s Minjar fair will embrace the theme of ‘Clean Chamba - Green Chamba’. It would not only be a celebration of culture and tradition, but also a platform for promoting sustainable practices and preserving the beauty of Chamba’s natural surroundings, said the DC.

The cultural sub-committee of the Minjar Fair held a meeting to discuss the arrangements for cultural programmes here on Monday. ADM Amit Mehra presided over the meeting.

Committee members unanimously agreed upon organising a Chambayali and two Himachali star nights. It was decided that Bollywood and Punjabi artistes would be invited for the remaining evenings to add diversity.