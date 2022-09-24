Now, on-the-spot crop insurance for Himachal farmers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Now, insurance agents will sit in the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture, to provide on-the-spot crop insurance to farmers.

Insurance officials will be provided space in the office of the Deputy Director. They will also accompany government officers on the field visit so that the awareness on insurance could be created at the village level and the maximum farmers could benefit from the schemes, said Director, Agriculture, BR Takhi.

At present, two insurance schemes are going on, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and the Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme.

