One killed in Kullu car mishap

Kullu: One person died on the spot when the car in which he was travelling in rolled 100 metre down a hill at Jajar Mor near Jaon village in Nirmand subdivision of the district on Tuesday. Anni DSP Chandershekhar said Suraj Prakash (35) of Lower Dhar village was travelling alone when the accident occurred . An FIR had been registered and further proceedings were underway.

