Orange alert for rain, snow over two days

Shimla, March 28

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for rain and snowfall on Friday and Saturday at most places in the state. Many places in the plains and lower hills are expected to receive rain during the two days. A fresh western disturbance will hit the Western Himalayan region tomorrow, resulting in another spell of precipitation in the region. This spell will last till March 31 and the weather will improve April 1 onwards.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in high hills in Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts. Occasional thunderstorms/lightning, accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds, are likely to occur in isolated parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts during the period. There’s a possibility of isolated spells of heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi.

The Weather Department has warned of disruption of essential services such as water and electricity, communication and related services during precipitation. It has also warned people of landslides, rockfall, and mudslides, blocking/washout of roads/highways/bridges and nullahs.

The department has asked people to avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low-lying areas and places where water collects and can overflow unexpectedly.

It has also advised people not to stay in kutcha houses during heavy rainfall as these may collapse. It has advised farmers and fruit growers to use anti-hail nets or hail caps in their orchards to protect crops.

