Palampur man dies in Ambala mishap

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 22

A thick pal of gloom descended over Palampur after the information regarding the death of a local resident in a road mishap near Ambala in Haryana reached the town.

The deceased, Mohit Sharma, along with his family, was returning from Delhi in his car when his vehicle was hit by another car on the Delhi-Ambala highway.

Mohit and his family were returning to Palampur for summer vacation. The deceased’s wife and his children sustained injuries in the mishap.

The woman driving the other car, a Range Rover, was said to be in an inebriated state. According to reports, she was driving the vehicle at a very high speed when the victim’s car was rammed from the rear side near Mohada village in Ambala district.

Mohit’s wife Dipti, daughter Arohi Sharma and nine-month-old Ashwani have been admitted to a hospital. Family sources said Mohit had to stay today’s night with his relatives in Zirakpur.

The police have registered a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent driving against Veerta Jaglan, who was driving the car. Veerta Jaglan of Panipat and her fried Shreya Dahiya have been arrested. Both were produced before a magistrate today. According to reports, they misbehaved with policemen.