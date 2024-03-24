Palampur MC shops sublet against norms

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 23

The Palampur Municipal Corporation has come under the scanner over the alleged subletting of its properties, including shops, against the norms.

After the Covid pandemic, several “new” traders have started making their presence felt in Palampur by allegedly capturing MC shops through subletting. While many councillors have raised the issue, local residents and BJP leaders, too, are demanding action against the illegal practice.

Interestingly, allegations are also now being heard in the corridors of the civic body that many persons have taken over the municipal shops from the original allottees by paying a huge rent and ‘pagri’ in lakhs, resulting in a huge financial loss to the MC.

Talking to The Tribune, Palampur MC Mayor Gopal Nag said he had also received such complaints. “The MC will conduct a detailed survey of the municipal shops and other properties in the town soon for the verification of the occupants. It will also be ascertained whether the occupants have paid the rent or not and whether the nature of the shops has been changed by flouting the norms or have been sublet,” the mayor said.

“It is high time the Palampur MC initiated action against the illegal transfer of municipal shops and other properties. If anyone is not interested to run the shops or commercial establishments, as per the lease agreement, they are mandated to return the shops to the MC. The civic body must ensure that under no circumstances the owners sublet the shops to a third party,” said Anish Nag, councillor and former Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, Palampur MC Commissioner Ashish Sharma said show-cause notices would be issued to the defaulters once the details of such shops were received by his office. He said he would not allow the illegal transfer of the valuable property of the MC.

