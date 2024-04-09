Palampur water channels turn into garbage dumps

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 8

Two tributaries of the Beas passing through Palampur town have, of late, turned into garbage dumps.

Till date, the authorities concerned have taken no steps to clean Bhiral and Mol khuds, which serve as a major source of drinking water supply in lower areas. Besides, efforts have not been made to check the contamination of the water channels and dumping of garbage into these khuds.

The IPH Department lifts water from Mol khud for its 12 schemes for the lower areas of Palampur, including Rajpur, Patti, Badehar, Naun and Bairghatta.

A number of hotels, restaurants and shops situated on the banks of the khuds between Lohana and Rajpur byepass have been dumping their garbage and other waste into the water channels. The situation near SM Convention Centre, Ram Chowk and the left side of Lohana is worse where tons of garbage can be seen in Mol and Bhiral khuds.

Even as the Palampur Municipal Corporation has put a garbage collection system in place, some people still dump waste into the water channels. Though the matter is well in the notice of state Pollution Control Board, hardly any action has been taken against the offenders.

Migrant labourers living in ‘jhuggis’ on the bank the khuds have constructed open toilets and waste is released into the water channels. Though Palampur MC is yet to serve notices on the defaulters, it has ordered the removal of open toilets. Some toilets are, however, yet to be removed. The state Health Department is yet to take action against them. As per official records, not a single person has been fined by the department for polluting water sources.

Garbage, including polythene, animal carcasses, empty gunny bags and other waste material, is thrown into these khuds on a daily basis.

