Panchayat chowkidars to get Rs900 hike in honorarium: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Employees are tools to ensure effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the state government, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a delegation of panchayat chowkidars here today.

He said that the panchayat chowkidars were one of the most important functionaries in rural areas and the government would sympathetically consider their genuine demands.

He added that the government had decided to increase the monthly honorarium of panchayat chowkidars by Rs 900 per month. Now, a panchayat chowkidar would get Rs 6,500 per month as honorarium, which would translate into a total increase of Rs 2,350 per month during the tenure of the present government.

Thakur said that the government would also formulate a policy regarding the services of panchayat chowkidars. He added that the remuneration of daily wage workers would be raised by Rs 50 per day during 2022-23, which would ensure a monthly hike of about Rs 1,500.

A delegation of anganwari workers and ASHA workers also called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for increasing their honorarium.

Meanwhile, Thakur said that the government was committed to providing shelter to the homeless and improve the living conditions of slum dwellers. A delegation of slum dwellers led by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj met him here.

He said that to provide proprietary rights of the land in the occupation of slum dwellers, the government recently passed the Himachal Pradesh Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2022.