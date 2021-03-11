Paper leak cases hurt govt image

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 18

Frequent paper leak cases have hurt the image of the state government as people are losing confidence in the system. So far, negligence on the part of officials and minor leaks have been witnessed, but now the involvement of organised gangs has sounded the alarm bell.

The paper leak of the constable recruitment examination, the junior office assistant (JOA) exam and of undergraduate first and second year exams of Himachal Pradesh University has been witnessed in two months.

Last month, the question paper of the screening test of the JOA was leaked before the start of the exam. The case came to the light after a candidate was found copying answers during the examination. Interestingly, an assistant professor of a private college had clicked the photograph of the question paper and sent it to the candidate. The examination was conducted by the HP Staff Selection Commission.

The question paper of the undergraduate first and second year exam were printed in 2020 and sent to the colleges but not used due to the pandemic. However, in some colleges, the authorities opened the question papers and distributed these among students as sample papers. Following which the examination scheduled from April 7 was cancelled and question papers of over 200 subjects had to be reset.

However, in the police constable recruitment examination, an organised gang got the paper leaked, contacted the candidates on the phone, took them to isolated places and revealed answers for Rs 5 lakh to 8 lakh and the role of police officers is also under scanner.

The Congress and AAP have taken a dig at the functioning of the state government and the police.

Three leaks in two months

