Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project: 40 accidents in two years, NGO seeks relief for victims

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 28

An NGO has alleged that the ongoing construction of the first phase of the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project from Kandwal to Bherkhud by a private company has caused a number of road accidents besides, affecting business activities at Jassur town in Nurpur.

Akil Bakshi, director of the Ranjit Bakshi Jankalyan Sabha, along with traders and representatives of Jassur Veopar Mandal, recently submitted a memorandum to the local administration and demanded compensation for road accident victims. Besides, they sought jobs for the family members of those killed in the accidents. The sabha alleged that 40 accidents had taken place in the last two years on the Kandwal-Nagni stretch. Many lives had been lost in the accidents due to the black spots that had emerged during the highway widening project, according to the body.

‘NHAI flaying norms’ Many lives were lost in these accidents due to black spots that emerged during the widening of the Kandwal-Nagni stretch

Business in Jassur market had been affected due to the slow pace work

According to the sabha, diversions had not been properly identified by the construction company, resulting in black spots and, eventually, causing frequent road accidents. The sabha further alleged that the construction company was not following norms set by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The business activities in the Jassur market had been badly affected due to the slow pace of flyover construction work in the town, it said. “Traders as well as customers visiting the town are facing health problems due to dust raised by the construction work,” Bakshi said.

SDM Gursimer Singh said necessary instructions had been issued to the construction company to identify black spots and construct pucca diversion routes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Nurpur #Pathankot